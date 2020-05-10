Margaret "Peggy" J. St. Amand (Nee: Wagner)

August 4, 1934—May 7, 2020
RACINE—Margaret “Peggy” J. St. Amand, age 85, passed away May 7, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Sheboygan, WI, August 4, 1934 daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Nee: Lamb) Wagner.
On June 25, 1955 Margaret was united in marriage to Jerome L. St. Amand who preceded her in death January 13, 2015. In her earlier years she was proud to be a licensed cosmetologist. Margaret had a great love of reading, enjoyed sewing, cooking and will be forever remembered as a “Domestic Diva Homemaker”. Most of all, she was devoted to and cherished time with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Rhonda (Allen) Hetchler of Salem, WI, Mary Jo (James) Miller of Howard, WI, Jerilyn St. Amand of Neillsville, WI, Amy St. Amand of Racine, Timothy (Susan) St. Amand of Mt. Pleasant, WI; her grandchildren, Eric (Dawn) Antrim, Janice (Adam) Scheppler, Kristen Jobe, Don (Katie) Jobe, Kaitlin Miller, Sarah Miller, Alexis St. Amand, Heather St. Amand, Richard Hetchler, Scott (Bekah) Hetchler; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Robert) Schoenenberger; brother, Thomas (Judy) Wagner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Carl) Seyferth, Edward Vallner, Dick Kehl, Joanne St. Amand, Roger Kuehl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn (Gene) Antrim; brother, George (Dorothy) Wagner and sister, Mary Kuehl.
Due to the current health situation, private funeral services will be held with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may view the service Tuesday, May 12, at 11:30 am at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, on the Margaret St. Amand page, service, time, and press live stream. A Celebration of Margaret’s life will be announced and held at a later date.
A special thank you to the entire staff at Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
