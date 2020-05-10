Margaret "Peggy" J. St. Amand (Nee: Wagner)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 4, 1934—May 7, 2020

RACINE—Margaret “Peggy” J. St. Amand, age 85, passed away May 7, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie. She was born in Sheboygan, WI, August 4, 1934 daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Nee: Lamb) Wagner.

On June 25, 1955 Margaret was united in marriage to Jerome L. St. Amand who preceded her in death January 13, 2015. In her earlier years she was proud to be a licensed cosmetologist. Margaret had a great love of reading, enjoyed sewing, cooking and will be forever remembered as a “Domestic Diva Homemaker”. Most of all, she was devoted to and cherished time with her family.