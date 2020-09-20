Margaret 'Peggy' Ellen Rammelt (Nee: O'Connor)

July 18, 1929 – September 9, 2020
RACINE – Peggy Rammelt, 91, passed away at her residence on September 9, 2020.
She was born July 18, 1929 to James and Helen O’Connor. She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1947”. On September 11, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth L Rammelt, where they would have just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. She was a woman of great deep faith and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She is now home in Heaven.
Peggy is survived by her husband Kenneth, sons James and Thomas, special daughter in-law Dawn, and grandchildren Courtney (Jeff) Washbrook, Taylor, and Zachary.
Per her wishes, a private ceremony and Mass were celebrated with family.
The Rammelt family would like to thank Father Yamid Blanco for his kindness and accommodative spirit and also Hospice Alliance.
May God Bless All Of You!
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
