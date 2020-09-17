Margaret "Peggy" E. Clark (Nee: Mongrain)

Peggy graduated from Iron Mountain High School “Class of 1958” where she was active for 2 years as a majorette with the band. She was a baton teacher for 8 years with the East Side Baton Twirlers and was an ice skater since the age of 5. Peggy considered ice skating as a profession when she was invited to audition for the Shipled & Johnson Ice Follies in Chicago. She had been a resident of Racine since 1966. On June 10, 1978, she was united in marriage to Charles A. Clark who preceded her in death this past February 9. Peggy was a member of Pentecost Lutheran Church. She enjoyed motorcycle rides and crafts. She enjoyed working with seniors coordinating special events and senior expos. She owned and operated Happy Traveler Tours. Above all she treasured time spent with her family.