April 20, 1937—Nov. 18, 2022

Margaret P. “Pat” Malsch, age 85, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove. Pat was born April 20, 1937, to John and Virginia (nee Bell) Rogers in Snowhill, North Carolina. Her early life was spent in Lyons where she attended grade school and then graduated from Burlington High School. On June 24, 1960, she was united in marriage to Edward Malsch in Lyons Methodist Church. Edward passed away March of 1963. Following their marriage, they resided in Lake Geneva.

Pat was employed as a CNA working in the Home Health Care field. She was a member of Asbury Church in Janesville, Lyons United Methodist Church, and a member at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Lake Geneva. She was also a former member of the Moose Lodge in Elkhorn. Pat enjoyed playing cards and dancing. She loved to travel, and sightsee all around the country. More than anything she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, whether it be watching sports with them or driving them around. They meant the world to her.

Pat will be sadly missed by her son, John (Susan) Malsch; grandchildren: Christopher Malsch and Britteny (Connor Christopherson) Malsch; great-grandchildren: Carter, Caiden and Asher. She is further survived by her sister, June (Art) Holford; brother-in-law, George Verdick; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Michael; siblings: Shirley (Howard) Graves, Ralph Rogers, Thelma Verdick, Irene (Joseph) Purdiak and brother-in-law, Everett Pearce.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Nov. 26th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva following the service.

