Margaret ('Mookie') Julia Klingenberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 11, 1920 – January 18, 2020

RACINE – Margaret Julia Klingenberg peacefully passed away on January 18 with her loving niece Alison by her side.

Margaret was 99 years old. Margaret was born on November 11, 1920 to Edward (“Ted”) and Barbara (“Rosie”) Hodges of Racine. Her early life was spent in Racine and she was a 1938 graduate of Park High School. While in high school she was a member of the Classmates Club.

On November 2, 1943 she was united in marriage to John Edward Klingenberg. John was a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserves and Margaret loved all of the military events she and John organized and attended. Margaret was an original career woman, having worked 45 years until her retirement. She and John were active members of Racine chapter of Sons of Norway, members of the Fifth Street Yacht Club and charter members of the Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine. Margaret was also involved with many groups including the Racine Officer’s Ladies Association and Job’s Daughters.

Margaret will always be remembered for her love, kindness and playful sense of humor. She was a true animal lover. Ask any furry friend she ever met, she was always armed with treats and ready to give gentle, loving pets. Margaret also loved music.