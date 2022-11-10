Margaret "Miki" Iris Quinn

June 2, 1944—Oct. 21, 2022

Margaret Iris Quinn, 78 years old passed away peacefully at home on October 21, 2022 following a brief respiratory illness.

Miki was born on June 2, 1944 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the youngest of three children and the only daughter of Edward Joseph Quinn and Alice St. Clair.

Miki was united in marriage to Sam Everett DuVall, Sr. in 1961.

Miki was a hard-working, independent, and car loving person, she also was an avid collector of Native American art. Miki enjoyed keeping in touch with her family and talking with her brother, Len almost every day.

Miki is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Alice; her two brothers: James Edward Quinn, and George Leonard Quinn; as well as her son-in-law, Lloyd Losinger.

Left to cherish her memories are her five children: Susan (Greg) Hawkins, Shannon Losinger, Jim (Clair) DuVall, Sam (Chris) DuVall, Dean Joseph “DJ” (Jamie) DuVall. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The family of Miki would like to express their deepest gratitude to DJ, Jamie, Skyler, and Trenton DuVall for their loving care of Miki over the last five years.

Services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, 2411 23rd St., Rice Lake, Wisconsin 54868.