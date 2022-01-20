September 22, 1956—January 14, 2022

CAMPBELLSPORT—Margaret “Meg” Weaver, 65, of Campbellsport, WI, passed away on January 14, 2022 in Fond du Lac, WI.

Meg was born September 22, 1956, in Baltimore, Maryland. She grew up in Racine, Wisconsin.

Meg graduated from J.I. Case High School in 1974. In her youth, she was an accomplished pianist, and a confirmed member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Racine, WI.

She attended UW-Madison 1976-1979 and lived in Madison until 2011. While in Madison she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, through Bethel Lutheran Church, Madison. She often helped elderly neighbors with meals and visits.

She was employed as a bookkeeper by Donny Du’s in Fond du Lac. She was previously employed by IDS Engineering and Cisco Systems both in Madison, WI.

She is survived by Dave Stratton of Campbellsport; sister, Betsy (David) Reck of Madison, WI; nephew Benjamin Reck of Westland, MI, and niece Rachael Reck of Madison, WI.Meg’s family invites relatives and friends to a time of visitation on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM at Zacherl Funeral Home, Fond du Lac. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Meg’s name to Meals on Wheels.

Visit www.zacherlfuneralhome.com to send condolences.