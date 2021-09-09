Margaret Mary Kovach (nee: Sakach)

March 23, 1924—Sept. 1, 2021
RACINE—Margaret Mary Kovach, age 97, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, March 23, 1924, daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Bencs) Sakach.
Margaret attended Tucker School. On September 4, 1942, she was united in marriage to John D. Kovach and they were blessed with four children, John, William, Stephen, and Catherine. Margaret worked for many years at Frank Pure Foods in Franksville in Quality Control. She was a longtime active member of First Reformed Church and the Ladies Guild until its closing. She was currently a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, canning, knitting and crocheting. Most of all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, John “Skip” (Mary) Kovach; her daughter, Catherine Kovach; grandchildren: Andrea (Todd) Jilek, David (Rita) Kovach, Stacy Roeschen, Lisa Kovach; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives; and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband in 1995, her son William in 1968, her son Stephen in 2018, her sister, Pearl (Harold) Cole; in-laws Elizabeth (Albert) Berry, William (Virginia) Kovach, Rudy Kovach, Betty Lou (Clarence) Palubicki; cousin, Barna Bencs; and her great-granddaughter, Alyssa Mae Jilek.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio Street, with Reverend Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. Interment will follow at McPherson Cemetery, Raymond. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church have been suggested.
