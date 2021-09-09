Margaret Mary Kovach (nee: Sakach)

Margaret attended Tucker School. On September 4, 1942, she was united in marriage to John D. Kovach and they were blessed with four children, John, William, Stephen, and Catherine. Margaret worked for many years at Frank Pure Foods in Franksville in Quality Control. She was a longtime active member of First Reformed Church and the Ladies Guild until its closing. She was currently a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, baking, cooking, canning, knitting and crocheting. Most of all she treasured the time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.