Margaret Mary Kosterman

December 28, 1919—September 18, 2018
CALEDONIA – Margaret M. Kosterman, 98, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.
A lifetime resident of Racine, she was born on December 28, 1919, the daughter of Erwin and Pauline (nee: Miller) Hegeman. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. On May 28, 1941 she married Norbert Kosterman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 8, 2010.
Mrs. Kosterman was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she was active in the Catholic Women’s Club and Altar Society. She was also a former Girl Scout Leader. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing, biking and walking with Norbert and cheering for the Chicago White Sox.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas (Carole) Kosterman and Michael (Kathleen) Kosterman both of Mount Pleasant; her sons-in-law, Peter Altenbach, of Franksville, James (Tammi) Charnon of Racine; her grandchildren, Shelley (Jon) Keiser, Scott (Danielle) Kosterman, Jeffrey (Crystal) Altenbach, Jennifer Maxwell, Joseph (Jennifer) Altenbach, Michael (Kristin) Kosterman, Marissa (Alex) Zierl, Mark (Emily) Kosterman, Kim (John) Perez, Christine Bergman and David (Melissa) Charnon; as well as many great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Susan Altenbach and Catherine Charnon; as well as her brother, George (Jean) Hegeman and sister, Delores (Frank) La Brasca.
Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Edward Catholic Church (1425 Grove Ave) on Friday, September 21, 2018 for a visitation from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Her interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the Mass. Memorials have been suggested to St. Edward Catholic Church.
The Kosterman family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Woods of Caledonia and Hospice Alliance; especially her caregiver Jesse, for the loving and professional attention Margaret received while under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
