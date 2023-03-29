Oct. 7, 1932—Mar. 20, 2023
RACINE — Surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Mary Caretta, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, March 20, 2023 following an unexpected stroke.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a service celebrating Margaret’s life to start at 11:30 a.m. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the Leukemia Foundation or the American Diabetes Association have been suggested. A special thank you to the caregivers at Ascension for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST.
RACINE, WI 53403
262-634-7888
Please send condolences to: