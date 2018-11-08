Margaret "Margo" "Maggie" L. Tepley

December 23, 1948—November 5, 2018
RACINE—Nee: Kingsbury, Began her journey home November 5th, 2018 at the age of 69.
Beloved wife of Ron Tepley. Devoted mom of Hope Szabelski, Mike (Theresa) Szabelski, Sharon (Jim) Bradshaw and the late Randy Tepley. Affectionate grandma of Randi, Jamie, Noah, Ethan, Erin and Evan. Sister of Ken Block, Herb Kingsbury and the late Chuck Kingsbury.
A memorial visitation will take place Sunday, November 11, 2018 at THE FUNERAL HOME from 10-11am with a Celebration of Life to follow.
A special thank you to Michelle and Linda for the love and care shown to Auntie Margo over the years.
Margo will be fondly remembered for her amazing sense of humor, love of cooking shows (especially anything involving bacon!) and her never-ending devotion to family. She could often be found enjoying time outdoors and in the garden and also at the Wilmot Flea market searching for treasures. Her numerous Facebook friends will miss the motivational posts she shared daily.
