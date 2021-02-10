Margaret 'Marge' R. Vrana (nee: Fox)

Racine – Margaret R. Vrana, age 99, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek and went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021.

A celebration of Marge’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 beginning with a visitation at 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A private vigil service will follow and will be livestreamed on the Wilson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. A private service of committal with full military honors will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Celiac Disease Foundation or one’s favorite charity have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.