Margaret "Marge" R. Vrana (nee: Fox)

November 1921 ~ February 2021
Racine — Margaret R. Vrana, age 99, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek and went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021.
Marge was born in Racine to the late John Richard and Emma (nee: Zimmers) Fox. Marge was a 1940 graduate of William Horlick High School and was one of several people whose name is on a brick inside the hallways.
After graduating, Marge was an employee at Western Printing. She served the United States Marine Corps during World War II. From 1944 and 1946, Marge earned her ranks from Private to Corporal. Her job was to transport higher ranking officers via driving military jeeps. After her honorable discharge, Marge moved back to Racine and worked for Young Radiator. Marge met the love of her life, Albert G. Vrana and they were united in marriage on April 24, 1948. She retired from employment to start a family in 1949.
Marge was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, and most favorably, golf. She was a member of the Golferettes at Washington Park Golf Course for many years. Most of all, Marge was a sweetheart and full of fun. She loved her family and was sure to send a greeting card for all special occasions.
Marge will be lovingly remembered by her children: Erwin “Erv” Vrana, Connie (James) Mauer, James (Sue) Vrana, Pamela (Michael) Chvilicek, and Nancy (Douglas) Maurer; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Lois Fox and Mary Fox; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. “Give ‘em a hug!”
Marge is predeceased by her husband, Albert; four brothers and three sisters-in-law: James “Bernie” Fox, Charles (Ella) Fox, Peter “Bill” (Carol) Fox and his first wife, Lillian “Lois” Fox, and Richard Fox; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary (Eugene) Hill; three nephews: Tim Hill, Greg Hill, and Gary Fox; and one niece Mary Lowther.
A celebration of Marge’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, February 13, 2021 beginning with a visitation at 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A private vigil service will follow and will be livestreamed on the Wilson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. A private service of committal with full military honors will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Celiac Disease Foundation or one’s favorite charity have been suggested. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeracine.com.
Marge’s family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Parkview Gardens, Ascension – All Saints, and Seasons Hospice at Ignite Medical Resort for their kind and compassionate care.
