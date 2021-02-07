Margaret "Marge" R. Vrana (nee: Fox)

November 1921 ~ February 2021

Racine — Margaret R. Vrana, age 99, passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek and went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2021.

Marge was born in Racine to the late John Richard and Emma (nee: Zimmers) Fox. Marge was a 1940 graduate of William Horlick High School and was one of several people whose name is on a brick inside the hallways.

After graduating, Marge was an employee at Western Printing. She served the United States Marine Corps during World War II. From 1944 and 1946, Marge earned her ranks from Private to Corporal. Her job was to transport higher ranking officers via driving military jeeps. After her honorable discharge, Marge moved back to Racine and worked for Young Radiator. Marge met the love of her life, Albert G. Vrana and they were united in marriage on April 24, 1948. She retired from employment to start a family in 1949.

Marge was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, and most favorably, golf. She was a member of the Golferettes at Washington Park Golf Course for many years. Most of all, Marge was a sweetheart and full of fun. She loved her family and was sure to send a greeting card for all special occasions.