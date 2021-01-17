Margaret 'Marge' M. Colano

Services for Margaret will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rochester Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing must be maintained. If you don’t feel comfortable attending the visitation and service due to the pandemic, please feel free to join the family in the funeral procession to the cemetery for an outdoor committal service. Please meet at the funeral home at 11:45AM. A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place in the summer and all are invited – date pending.