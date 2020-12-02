Margaret Mae Adler, 99, passed away at Brookside Care Center on Monday, November 23, 2020. She died just a few months shy of her 100th birthday.
We are sad we cannot share the celebration of her life with all who loved her in person, but please join us virtually by going to the funeral home’s website and clicking on this link under her obituary https://youtu.be/aUqM9XK7XHo on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church or Halo would be gratefully accepted. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
