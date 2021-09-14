Margaret M. (Mutchie) Heytens

She married William Miller in 1968 and they adopted two children, Helen and Anthony. Bill and Marge later divorced and she married Ferm “Rocky” Heytens on October 30, 1983. Marge and Rocky would go on to enjoy 22 years of marriage until Rocky passed away in 2006. Following the death of Rocky, Marge found true love again with her long-time partner, Ray Glisch, with whom she shared unending love and support through her final days.

Marge worked for 38 years at Boehm-Madisen Lumber Company of Waukesha and enjoyed her work and the people she worked with very much. She was a long time member of St. Theresa Catholic Church of Eagle. Marge was a people person. She enjoyed going out to eat at restaurants and chatting with folks she came in contact with. She also had a love for reading, especially a good romance novel. Marge could be a bit spicy at times and did not hesitate to give her opinion on things. For leisure, she enjoyed fishing up north and at her home on Eagle Spring Lake. She also liked playing bingo and taking trips to casinos, and made friends everywhere she went. Marge was loved and she will be missed. Her memory will live on through the lives of all who knew her.