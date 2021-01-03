Margaret M. Kramer

Ever the proud Italian mother, she was a strong and loving woman who was admired and adored by all who knew her. She always placed family ahead of self. Her personality and persona were often described as “strong like bull”. She was the matriarch and the glue that held her ever expanding family together. She will always be remembered for her selflessness, generosity, and unconditional love along with her need to feed everyone with her incredible meals “mangia.” The depth of family values and traditions she instilled will be passed along lovingly for generations to come.