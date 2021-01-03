Margaret M. Kramer, aged 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Her oldest daughter Kathleen was with her. Margaret was born in Racine, WI, the oldest daughter of the late Catherine (Schiro) and John Merlo.
She attended Wm. Horlick High School and was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) J. Kramer on February 18, 1950. In addition to her focus on her family, she enjoyed a successful career as a real estate broker in Racine.
Ever the proud Italian mother, she was a strong and loving woman who was admired and adored by all who knew her. She always placed family ahead of self. Her personality and persona were often described as “strong like bull”. She was the matriarch and the glue that held her ever expanding family together. She will always be remembered for her selflessness, generosity, and unconditional love along with her need to feed everyone with her incredible meals “mangia.” The depth of family values and traditions she instilled will be passed along lovingly for generations to come.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Richard, and her brother John Merlo. She is survived by her siblings Anthony (Vivian) Merlo, and Frances Klyzub, her children, Keith (Katie) Kramer, Kathleen (James) Shepherd, Kurt Kramer, Kevin (Julie) Kramer and Kim ( Dr. Keith) Walvoord, grandchildren Kyle Kramer, Alexander (Allison) Kramer, Shannon (David) Williams, Shane (Samantha) Sorensen, Blake Winkley, Megan (Jonny) Converse, Nicole Kramer, Jordan Kramer, Jessica (John ) Givens, Tyler (Emily) Walvoord, Preston Walvoord, Caroline (Floris) de Groot, Catherine Walvoord, and great grandchildren David Williams III, Soren Williams, Everett Converse, Archer Givens, Cooper Givens, and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins and second cousins.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Derek Jimenez, her Nephrologist, a truly caring and compassionate man whom she grew to love and rely upon. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Emerald Coast Hospice who provided such great support during her final days. We will be forever grateful to these wonderful people.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in Racine, WI.
You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
