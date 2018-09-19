Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA – Margaret M. Kosterman, 98, passed away at the Woods of Caledonia on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to meet at St. Edward Catholic Church (1425 Grove Ave) on Friday, September 21, 2018 for a visitation from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. The celebration of her life and funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Her interment at Calvary Cemetery will follow the Mass. Memorials have been suggested to St. Edward Catholic Church. Please see Thursday’s paper for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

