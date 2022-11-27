Margaret M. Herdt-Rice

Dec. 1, 1951 – Oct. 25, 2022

MOUNT PLEASANT — Margaret Mary Herdt-Rice, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Pleasant Point Senior Living, Mount Pleasant. Margaret was born December 1, 1951 in Racine to the late Alex and Marie (Sensenbrenner) Herdt, the youngest of seven daughters.

Margaret graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1969”. She was a HUGE Beatles fan and avid artist. Her specialty was drawing horses. She was employed by Wisconsin Natural Gas after high school in the finance department with her sister, Rita, and sister-in-law, JoAnn. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, the late Paul Rice, on October 16, 1978. They spent the early years of their marriage in Racine until Paul was transferred to Michigan with Chrysler Motors. They then spent the next 30+ years residing in Troy, MI until Paul’s untimely demise on November 18, 2020, from a short battle with cancer.

On June 5th, 2021, she was reunited with family when she was relocated back to the Racine area. The last 16 months of her life were joyously spent with numerous, and almost daily visits from her sisters and sister-in-laws. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her sisters: Dorothy Beyer of Cottage Grove, Jeanne (Walter) Stobb of Fort Myers, FL, Joan Schinkowitch, Rita Nienhaus, and brother-in-law, Emmert Dose, all of Racine. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws: JoAnn Clickner, Karen E. Rice, both of Racine, and Linda and Karen Rice. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; her sister, Carol Dose; sister and brother-in-law, Alice (Robert) Markus; brother-in-laws: Richard Beyer, Donald Nienhaus, Donald Schinkowitch, Wayne Rice, Joe Rice, John Leuker, and Tom Clickner. Nieces and nephews: Richard Ambrose, Tom Markus, Mark Schinkowitch, Lisa Stobb, and Doug Shireman.

Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial mass held at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1510 Grand Ave, Racine at 11:30a.m. on December 1, 2022 with a short visitation from 10:30 until time of mass.

A special thank you to the staff of Pleasant Point and Hospice Alliance. Also a very special thank you to Michael Schinkowitch and Christine Carter for all of their efforts in relocating Margaret back to Racine and facilitating Margaret’s care.

