Margaret M. Farnsworth

Margaret was born in Racine on September 16, 1924, daughter of the late Matthew and Mary (nee: Mihel) Tykal. Margaret trained as a nurse at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago during World War II, which is where she me her future husband, LeMoyne E. Farnsworth, a United States Army Air Corp trainee recovering from surgery. Shortly thereafter, they married and returned to make a home and family in Racine. She worked almost all of her professional career as a dedicated nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital, now Ascension All Saints, in the maternity ward, until that service was discontinued. There, and in her later positions, she was known affectionately as “Farne”” to her colleagues. After retirement, she would go almost every morning to the YMCA for Aquacising, crediting it for her truly remarkable health and strength well into her 90’s. Margaret was a devoted daughter, sister, and mother, caring for everyone. She will be remembered by many for taking all the neighborhood kids down to the Zoo Beach for a swim on hot, summer days. Her greatest joy, however, was family, and she would have immediate and extended family over for “Sunday dinner,” nearly every week. She was the glue that held the family closely together and will be dearly missed.