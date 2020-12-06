Margaret Lebon

Margaret “Mighty Mouse” was born November 29, 1923 in South Milwaukee to the late Azar and Manam (Zakian) Torosian. She was married to Roger R. Lebon on April 10, 1948 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. He preceded her in death 8 days after their 69th wedding anniversary. Margaret grew up in Racine, graduated from Wm. Horlick High School. She held many jobs through out her life, even “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. Her talents were many, there was nothing she could not do. She was a lifelong member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, singing in the choir since childhood. She was always ready to help out where she could. Cooking, sewing, knitting, or caring for a sick friend. She loved to knit and crochet. If a baby was born, they most likely received a handmade blanket, sweater set, etc. A very special friend, Drake has had his altered and mended with the love as he grew. Margaret was one in a million. She made many friends wherever she went but cared so much for her dear church family and friends.