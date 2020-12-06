Margaret Lebon

1923 — 2020
RACINE — Margaret (Torosian) Lebon, 97, went home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Margaret “Mighty Mouse” was born November 29, 1923 in South Milwaukee to the late Azar and Manam (Zakian) Torosian. She was married to Roger R. Lebon on April 10, 1948 at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church. He preceded her in death 8 days after their 69th wedding anniversary. Margaret grew up in Racine, graduated from Wm. Horlick High School. She held many jobs through out her life, even “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII. Her talents were many, there was nothing she could not do. She was a lifelong member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, singing in the choir since childhood. She was always ready to help out where she could. Cooking, sewing, knitting, or caring for a sick friend. She loved to knit and crochet. If a baby was born, they most likely received a handmade blanket, sweater set, etc. A very special friend, Drake has had his altered and mended with the love as he grew. Margaret was one in a million. She made many friends wherever she went but cared so much for her dear church family and friends.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Jeanette (James Lipari) Lebon-Lipari; son, Patrick (Patricia) Lebon daughter-in-law, Gwen (Decheck) Lebon; grandchildren, Desiree, Shane and Justin Lebon; great grandchildren, Demari, Isyss and Carmine; sisters, Rose Ward, Nora (Ron) Soens, Alice (Richard) O’Brien; brother, George (Laura) Torosian; and her in-laws, Ferd and Loise Lebon. Margaret is also survived ed by many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband beloved son, Eugene E. Lebon; sisters and brothers-in-law, Elsie (Ben) Halbur, Sophie Mason, Lucy (George) DeGroot; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dr. Bruce Ward, Edward (Norma) Lebon, and Paul (Millie) Lebon.
Special thank you’ s to Edith her buddy, staff at Home Harbor, her beloved church family and Hospice Ascension for all their love, compassion and help.
Due to Covid there will be a private service live streamed from St. Mesrob Armenian Apostoli Church on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The live stream link will be available on the church YouTube page or Margaret’s obituary on the funeral home web site. A small outdoor service will be performed at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on December 30, 2020. All are welcome to join us. Memorials to St. Mesrob Church are suggested and a request that you perform an act of kindness for someone in need.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.