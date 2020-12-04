 Skip to main content
Margaret Lebon
RACINE – Margaret Lebon, 97, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Funeral services for Margaret are being arranged. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Journal Times and the funeral home web site once available.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

