Margaret L. 'Marge' Rowley

Nov. 9, 1933—Nov. 24,2021

RACINE- Margaret L. “Marge” (nee: Rhodes) Rowley, 88, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

She was born in Racine on November 9, 1933, the daughter of the late Tracy and Loraine (nee: Christman) Rhodes. Marge was a Washington Park High School graduate, class of 1951.

She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Rowley on May 31, 1952.

Marge was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She was employed as an administrative assistant at U. W. Parkside working full-time, later working part-time. She then retired after being there for over 40 years. Her time spent in Minocqua “up north” always held a special place in her heart, especially her 3:00 coffee time and reading a good book.

Marge will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Sue (Ron) Henry of Racine, Kathy Patzke of Racine, and Cheri (Brian) Althoff of Arlington Heights, IL; eight grandchildren: Lisa (Mike) Broeker, Libby Henry, Alison Henry, Megan (Joe) Seager, Matthew (Amanda) Patzke, Eric (Alicia Fullerton) Althoff, Kristin (Michael Retzlaff) Althoff and Amy Althoff; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Don (Janie) Rhodes.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1999; infant son, Jeff; son-in-law, Dan Patzke in 2020; and five brothers and sisters (and spouses):Jeanne, Janis, Gerald, Yvonne, and Lewis.

Memorial services for Margaret will be held at STURINO FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Gehne officiating. Visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

