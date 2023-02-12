July 30, 1925—Feb. 8, 2023

RACINE—Margaret L. Krivsky, 97, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

Margaret was born in Racine on July 30, 1925 to the late Jacob and Norma (nee: Boch) Schwartz. She married Raymond F. Krivsky on June 17, 1944. He preceded her in death on October 25, 1990. Together Raymond and Margaret built their home and raised their family there. She enjoyed working in her garden and took pride in her yard. Margaret was a homemaker and once her children started school, she worked part time at Abbott’s Grocery store. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed taking trips up north to the cabin with her family. Her hobbies included baking, bowling and going fishing.

Margaret is survived by her children: Ray (Bernadette) Krivsky and Eileen (Allan) Bernhardt; her grandchildren: Jennifer (Ken) Jungenberg, Janelle (Khris) Barber, Andrew (Susan) Krivsky, Brian (Jessica) Krivsky, Jason Bernhardt and Melissa (William) Alexander; her great-grandchildren: Nickolas and Kristi Jungenberg, Andrew and Brandon Krivsky, Morgan, Zachary and Reese Barber, Trevor Krivsky, Adelle Alexander; a great-great-grandson to be born in May and her brother, George Schwartz. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy, brothers: Henry and Clarence Schwartz and sisters: Evelyn Larsen, Lorraine Mc Cray and Norma Guentzel.

Funeral Services for Margaret will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 Lasalle St., Racine, WI 53402. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Bohemian National Cemetery, Caledonia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or St. Croix Hospice have been suggested.

Purath-StrandFuneral Home & Crematory3915 Douglas AvenueRacine, WI 53402(262) 639-8000www.purathstrand.com