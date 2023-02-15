RACINE—Margaret L. Krivsky, 97, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
Funeral Services for Margaret will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 Lasalle St., Racine, WI 53402. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow in Bohemian National Cemetery, Caledonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Monica’s Senior Living or St. Croix Hospice have been suggested.
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000