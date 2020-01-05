November 30, 1927 – December 28, 2019

Margaret Krogh (nee: Gilman), 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The Oaks nursing facility in Athens, Georgia.

She was born in Emporia, Kansas on November 30, 1927, to Herald and Clarice (Carroll) Gilman. She came to Racine when she was in junior in high school and attended Washington Junior High and graduated from Park High School.

In 1950, she married Richard Krogh. From that union they had three children, JR, Cindy and Terry.

Some of her early jobs included developing film at the Red Cross Drug Store, downtown Racine; working as a model of women’s accessories for businesses like Ruth Karnes Bridal Shoppe. She worked at the telephone company, sometimes listening in on conversation when her friends were calling each other. She was a self-taught photo colorist, but became professional by completing her studies at Winona Lake, Indiana. Her oil painting skills were sought after and she was employed all through the 1950’s, 60’s and into the 70’s by Charles Studio, Portraits by Ken, and Camera Masters Studios.

