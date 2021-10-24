Oct. 8, 1094—Sep. 30, 2021
LANCASTER, PA — Margaret Kolar Vorel, devoted mother and loyal sister and friend to many, died at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, September 30.
Born Oct. 8, 1940, in Detroit, MI, Margaret was a lifelong learner. Margaret was a civic-minded mother who volunteered with Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, PTA, community pool fundraising, and disability advocacy before rejoining the workforce and working clerical and sales jobs for thirty years. Margaret followed her parents to Spring Hill, FL, where she lived many years until moving to Lancaster in 2015. Always tech savvy, Margaret enjoyed using computers and helped her daughter, Karen, produce a wonderful fundraiser cookbook enjoyed by many. Margaret was overjoyed to reconnect with her childhood sweetheart, Ralph Makowski, in the last year. In gratitude for the help her family member received from the medical community, Margaret chose to donate her body for medical research.
A celebration of life service will be held at a future date summer 2022 in Michigan.
Margaret is survived by her children: Valerie Maples, Michael, Lisa Gurske (Don), and Karen Mellinger (Dick); sister, Dr. Mary Anne Kolar; brother, Bill Kolar (Sandy); and grandchildren: Michael and Adam Gurske, Brandon and Autumn Mellinger, and Angie and Amber Russell; and great-grandchildren: Kyle, Kennedy, and Paxton; nephews and nieces; and special friend, Ralph Makowski.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, John Samuel Kolar; mother, Stella Helen (Sakalas) Kolar; brother, John Martin Kolar; her sons-in-law: Ron Sundsboe and Doug Maples; grandsons: Drew Sundsboe and Jorge Maples; and granddaughters: Cindy and Nichole Maples. Memorial donations can be made in Margaret’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or Hospice and Community Care in Lancaster, PA.