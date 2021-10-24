Margaret Kolar Vorel

Born Oct. 8, 1940, in Detroit, MI, Margaret was a lifelong learner. Margaret was a civic-minded mother who volunteered with Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, PTA, community pool fundraising, and disability advocacy before rejoining the workforce and working clerical and sales jobs for thirty years. Margaret followed her parents to Spring Hill, FL, where she lived many years until moving to Lancaster in 2015. Always tech savvy, Margaret enjoyed using computers and helped her daughter, Karen, produce a wonderful fundraiser cookbook enjoyed by many. Margaret was overjoyed to reconnect with her childhood sweetheart, Ralph Makowski, in the last year. In gratitude for the help her family member received from the medical community, Margaret chose to donate her body for medical research.