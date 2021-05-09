July 24, 1935 - May 5, 2021

RACINE — Margaret Jean Oman Zold passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Racine, Wisconsin. She was a resident at St. Monica's Senior Living in Caledonia, Wisconsin.

Known as Peg to her relatives and friends, she is survived by her husband, Robert Zold; and his son Kevin; sister Trudy Oman Rodean of Webster, NY; and niece Jenny Marie Johnson (Tom Habing) of Champaign, IL; nephew, Erik O. Johnson (Pam Bursey) of Winchester, VA; and niece, Kirsta Brita Rodean (Casey Springstead) of Webster, NY. Peg is also survived by grandchildren: Jason and Andrew Zold; and two great granddaughters.

In addition to her parents, long-time Chisholm residents Ted and Ingrid Oman, Peg Zold is predeceased by her sister, Edythe Oman Johnson and Kenneth Zold.

Born on July 24, 1935, Peg grew up in Chisholm, Minnesota. After graduating from Chisholm High School, she attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduating with a double major and triple minor in the fields of history, government, English studies and education.