Margaret J. Vasy
September 26, 1924 - March 8, 2019
RACINE – Margaret Julia Vasy, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Friday, March 8, 2019.
She was born in Racine on September 26, 1924, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Vojtko) Vasy.
Margaret worked for many years at Apex Machine Products and Ace Stamping. She also provided our school children with hot meals working for Racine Unified's lunch program.
She was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Margaret enjoyed cooking for her family and holding the title of acting matriarch; caring for her nieces and nephews as well as her great nieces and nephews.
Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Arthur (Shirley) Vasy of Virginia; her sisters-in-law, Adeline Vasy and Judith Vasy; her nieces and nephews, Sandy (Bill) McClinton, Linda Roberts, Gloria (Greg) Weyenberg, Judy (Gary) Ertel, Debra (Stan) Johnson, Julie Hutchinson, Carrie (Scott) Ballew; her great nieces and nephews, John Paul, Melinda, Allegra, Joe, Stefanie, Myla, Patrick, Jim, Emily, Jordan, Courtney and Kaitlyn; as well as great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank, John (Ella), Steve (Marjorie), Julius, Henry and Louis Vasy; her niece, Nancy DalBesio and her nephews, Robert and Richard Vasy.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Covenant Presbyterian Church (40 Ohio Street) on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. A service celebrating and honoring her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to one's favorite charity.
Margaret's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Nurse Wendy at Columbia St. Mary's for the care, compassion and love that she extended to Margaret.
“I love you a
bushel & a peck
and a hug around
the neck.”
