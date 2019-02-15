February 5, 1930 – February 12, 2019
Margaret I. Boudreau (nee Manning) age 89, passed away on February 12, 2019 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
She was born in Racine on February 5, 1930, the third child of the late Fred and Irene Manning. Margaret was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. She was employed by A&E Mfg., Walker Mfg., and retired from Twin Disc Inc. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and trips to the casino.
Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Nancy Boudreau, her daughter Sue Tishken and good friend Cheryl Johnson, and her brother, Wally Manning. She is further survived by grandchildren, Sarah (Geno) Ynocencio, Eric (Alicia Mohn) Boudreau, and great-grandchildren Katelyn and Theron Peterson, Elodie Boudreau, and Baby Boy Boudreau due in May, sisters-in-law Phyllis Manning and Sharon Manning, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Fred Manning and James (Butch) Manning, her sister Bernice Lott, her sister-in-law Marilyn Manning, and by her granddaughter Stacia Boudreau.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 11:30-1:00 with a memorial service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Jennifer Gleichauf officiating. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to HOPE Safehouse or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kenosha Estates, and Vitas Hospice, especially Nurse Linda and Chaplain Tim for their care and compassion.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.