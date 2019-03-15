Margaret F. Krummel

January 31, 1925 — March 11, 2019
KENOSHA — Mrs. Margaret F. (nee: Fervoy) Krummel, 94, passed away at her home on Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was born in Racine on January 31, 1925, the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (nee: Miller) Fervoy. Margaret graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1943 and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1947.
On November 25, 1950, she married Robert J. Krummel at Holy Name Catholic Church. They later joined and became longtime members of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Margaret worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Racine for 25 years. She retired in 1987 as Administrative Supervisor of Nursing Services. During her 25 years of nursing service, she offered compassion, comfort, and care to many people during their time of need. She was a voracious reader, loved gardening, sewing, and was a gifted knitter. Bob and Margaret traveled extensively with their dear travel companions, Jim and Helen Krummel and Bill and Lydia Fervoy. Most importantly she loved being with her family.
In addition to her husband Robert, whom she was married to for 68 years, she is survived by her children, John (Christine) Krummel of Woodridge, IL., Richard (Kim) Krummel of Mount Pleasant, Kathleen (Emmet) St. Andre of Rockford, IL and David (Janet) Krummel of Wauwatosa; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Matthew) Bryant, Elizabeth (Jacob) Zabinski, Daniel (Laura) Krummel, Matthew Krummel, Alexander Krummel, Peter (Krisztina) St. Andre, Sarah (Jordan) St. Andre Acevedo, Julia Krummel, Ellen Krummel and Meghan Krummel; her great grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, William, John and June; her sister-in-law, Lydia Fervoy; her brother-in-law, James Krummel; as well as many dear nieces, nephews and friends.
Margaret was also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Mary Kathlyn, David, William and Dorothy Fervoy.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019 for a visitation from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Mark Jones officiating. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorials have been suggested to Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.
The Krummel family extends a heartfelt thank you to Sandrija Puskorious, Heart 2 Heart Home Care, Supportive Home Care Services and Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie for the kind and dedicated care extended to Margaret during her long illness.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
