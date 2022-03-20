Margaret Elaine Johnson 'Laney'

June 8, 1942—March 14, 2022

Margaret Elaine Johnson, age 79, was laid to rest early Monday morning, March 14, 2022. Margaret Elaine Johnson, affectionately known as Laney, was born in Crandon, WI on June 8, 1942, daughter of the late Samuel and Lucille (nee: Boggs) Johnson.

Elaine was employed with Chrysler Mfg. for over twenty-five years until her retirement. In her younger years, she enjoyed nice cars and was an exceptional softball player. She was also an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan.

To keep her mind sharp, Laney enjoyed crosswords and Jeopardy. Above all, it was her family that was most important to her. Laney was loved by many people. To her family, she was the greatest person they have ever known and was the glue that kept them together. She was the most giving and unselfish person and would give you the shirt off her back. She was also stubborn as a bull and tough as nails. Laney loved unconditionally and was always there to help anyone in need.

Laney will be dearly missed by her best friend, Betty Villalpando; sister, Vicky Young; brother, Bobby (Ilene) Johnson. She was greatly loved by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other family members who were blessed to have her in their lives. In addition to her parents, Laney was also preceded in death by her “daughter”, Catherine Villalpando; nieces Linda Johnson and Roxanne King; siblings, Samuel Johnson, Jr., James (Shirley) Johnson, Buck Johnson, Gordon (Betty) Johnson, Archie (Bonnie) Johnson, David (Peggy) Johnson, Louise Coldiron; and brother-in-law, Allen Young.

Per Elaine’s wishes, there will not be a public service. To honor her memory, commit an act of kindness to someone in their time of need.

