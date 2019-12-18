July 21, 1943—December 12, 2019
STURTEVANT—Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden, 76, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Margaret was born to the late Martin and Bernice (nee: Johnson) Berg on July 21, 1943, in Blair, WI. She worked many different jobs throughout her life; some of which included: Schulte School as a School Grandparent Assistant, school bus driver for Durham Buses, and a caretaker at a group home.
Margaret enjoyed sewing, cooking, and especially baking. She was an avid cribbage player and a collector of anything owl related. Margaret could also drive anything with wheels, such as semis. Whenever she could, she loved watching her grandson bowl. Margaret had a big heart and always welcomed anyone into her home. She loved her family deeply.
Left to cherish Margaret’s memory are children: Eric Brohelden, Melisa (Eric) Mattmann, and Reed (Shana) Brohelden; grandchildren: Heather and Jonathan Mattmann, Jordan and Kendra Navarro, and Brett Brohelden; great-grandchild, Xailyn Madlock; siblings: Laura (Norm) Ira, Hazel (Gean) Houglum, Beverly Berg, and Martin Berg; special friends, Ken and Marion Weiss; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margaret is preceded in death by her siblings: Gary Berg and Lucille Toth.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Margaret at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 pm until 3 pm with a short memorial service to follow at 3 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Mullane and his staff along with Aurora Hospital in Kenosha for their wonderful care of Margaret.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
3:00PM
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
