July 21, 1943—December 12, 2019

STURTEVANT—Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden, 76, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Margaret was born to the late Martin and Bernice (nee: Johnson) Berg on July 21, 1943, in Blair, WI. She worked many different jobs throughout her life; some of which included: Schulte School as a School Grandparent Assistant, school bus driver for Durham Buses, and a caretaker at a group home.

Margaret enjoyed sewing, cooking, and especially baking. She was an avid cribbage player and a collector of anything owl related. Margaret could also drive anything with wheels, such as semis. Whenever she could, she loved watching her grandson bowl. Margaret had a big heart and always welcomed anyone into her home. She loved her family deeply.

Left to cherish Margaret’s memory are children: Eric Brohelden, Melisa (Eric) Mattmann, and Reed (Shana) Brohelden; grandchildren: Heather and Jonathan Mattmann, Jordan and Kendra Navarro, and Brett Brohelden; great-grandchild, Xailyn Madlock; siblings: Laura (Norm) Ira, Hazel (Gean) Houglum, Beverly Berg, and Martin Berg; special friends, Ken and Marion Weiss; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}