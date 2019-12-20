July 21, 1943 — December 12, 2019

STURTEVANT — Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden, 76, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Margaret at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a short memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Mullane and his staff along with Aurora Hospital in Kenosha for their wonderful care of Margaret.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Berg-Brohelden, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Wilson Funeral Home - Racine

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Visitation begins. Wilson Funeral Home - Racine

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Margaret's Memorial Service begins.