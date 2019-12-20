July 21, 1943 — December 12, 2019
STURTEVANT — Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden, 76, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, December 12, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Margaret at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a short memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Mullane and his staff along with Aurora Hospital in Kenosha for their wonderful care of Margaret.
Dec 21
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
Dec 21
Saturday, December 21, 2019
3:00PM
