Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden
Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden

Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden

July 21, 1943 — December 12, 2019

STURTEVANT — Margaret Elaine Berg-Brohelden, 76, passed away at Aurora Hospital in Kenosha on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation for Margaret at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a short memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you Dr. Mullane and his staff along with Aurora Hospital in Kenosha for their wonderful care of Margaret.

WILSON FUNERAL HOME

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

