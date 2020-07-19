Margaret E. Ochs (Nee: Wesnick)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 1929 – June 8, 2020

RACINE – On Sunday July 12, 2020, Margaret E. Ochs, age 91, joined her husband Robert Ochs, who passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Margaret was born in the village of Clyman, WI, in Dodge County on January 3, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Julia (nee: Kassa) Wesnick.

On April 10, of 1948, she married the love of her life, Robert Ochs, at St. Rose Catholic Church, where they were longtime dedicated members and volunteers. Margaret served as lector at Sunday Mass and was a Eucharistic minister. She also used her creative talents to decorate the church for religious celebrations and holidays. Margaret could often be seen in the church hall cooking for church suppers and special occasions. Margaret so enjoyed cooking and prepared many culinary delights to visiting clergy, and the parish priests. Margaret was an accomplished cook and an incredible baker, she loved to try different recipes and so many people were fed with love and delicious food.

Margaret was employed with the University of Wisconsin-Extension Office for over twenty-five years before retiring in 1985. She so enjoyed working with the 4-H programs in the County and State Fairs. She particularly liked watching the children with their animals and how well they learned to take care of them.