October 13, 1948—October 25, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, KENTUCKY—Margaret E. Headley, 73, of Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, passed away October 25, 2021.

Born in Waukegan, Illinois on October 13, 1948, she was the daughter of Roger and Donna (nee: Nelson) Barnes. She was a lifelong resident of Union Grove and graduated from Union Grove High School.

Margaret spent most of her working career working for Western Publishing and American Roller. Most recently, she worked as a crossing guard for the Union Grove School District. She was a member of Union Grove Congregational UCC and the Kiwanis. She loved sports and enjoyed watching her daughters play when they were younger. She also enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports teams, especially her Green Bay Packers. She liked crocheting and watching NASCAR also, she adored spending time with her grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children, Kimberly (Jamie) Terpstra and Katie (Kenneth) Brossman; grandchildren, Blake, Owen, Devan and Ashlyn; siblings, Sharon (Bob) Sizemore, John (Kim) Barnes, Roger Barnes and Frances (Deb) Barnes; four granddogs; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; previous husband, Gary Headley; granddaughter, Sydney Rae Terpstra; and a sister, Connie (Jim) Baker.