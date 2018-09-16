Margaret D. Bartkowiak

September 14, 1945—September 13, 2018
CALEDONIA—(nee Polinski) Entered into Eternal Life September 13, 2018 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of the late Philip. Loving mother of Jamie (Jennifer) and step-mother of Bonnie (Jim) Nelson and Lori (Doug) Danielson. Preceded in death by her children Brenda, Philip and Jason and also 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Dear sister of Robert (Shirley) Polinske and Carol (Raymond) Schluechtermann. Special aunt to Tammy, Tobby, Trad and Amanda. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Pastor Jason, Pastor Jim, the members of Northside Calvary Church and Dr. Ryan Engel for all of their kindness.
Visitation Friday, September 21 at the Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home (4309 S. 20th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221) from 10:00 -11:00 AM followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Highland Memorial Park.
