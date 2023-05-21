Sept. 22, 1940—May 16, 2023

STURTEVANT—Margaret C. “Claudia” Nelson, age 82, of Sturtevant passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at her home.

She was born in Pitcairn, PA on September 22, 1940, one of eleven children of the late Edward and Gloria (nee: Williams) Williams. She attended PA schools and proudly received her degree as a Certified Medical Assistant.

She met the love of her life, Rolf A. Nelson, while he was serving with the United States Air Force. They were united in marriage at Andrews Air Force Base on July 18, 1964. Sadly, he preceded her in death on March 8, 2021.

Claudia had been employed as a CMA at All Saints Hospital for many years, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, spending time with her family, and holiday gatherings. She loved talking with her sisters in Pittsburgh, and visiting whenever she could. She loved traveling, with her favorite trips being Colorado, Alaska, and England. She was involved in her childrens’ schools and activities, being a stay-at-home mother until she went back to school when she was in her 40s. Above all, her absolutely favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandchildren. She took the term “grandmother” to another level. She loved caring for them, spoiling them, and cheering them on during their many activities and accomplishments. She adored them and couldn’t wait to share stories about them with anyone she could. She had a special relationship with each and every grandchild, but nothing compared to her relationship with HER baby, her only grandson Tristan, who she helped care for and spoil for four years until her health started declining.

Survivors include her daughters: Col. Rebecca Bahm, USAF (retired), Robin (Charles) Broadway, and Anne (Paul) Schmidt; her grandchildren: Ashley Nelson (Cody LeCount), Brooke and McKenna Broadway, and Skylar and Tristan Schmidt; her great-granddaughter, Remi; and her sisters and brothers: Gloria Baker, Edwina Bicsey, Anna Basser, Kenneth (Cindy) Williams, Dolores Pass, Richard (Georgia) Williams, Robert (Janet) Williams, Thomas (LaVerne) Williams, Mary Gay (Frank Jr.) Grazulis, and Mark (Cindy) Williams; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Herbert (Emma Jean) Nelson, Gerald (Beverly) Nelson and Clifford (Arlene) Nelson, and many other relatives and honorary grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Claudia was preceded in death by a beloved granddaughter, Brandi Broadway; mother- and father-in-law: Ingvall and Estella Nelson; brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law: Robert Baker, Ray Bicsey, Edgar Moody, Ernie Basser, Chuck Pass, Darlene Williams, Mary Rose Williams , Knute (Esther) Nelson, Irene (Carl) Halverson, Doris (Richard) Willborn, Violet (Dick) Dickinson and Helen (Otis) Jacobsen.

Special thanks to all of her healthcare providers from Ascension and Ascension at Home, who gave us additional time with her. A very special thank you to her favorite nurse, Crystal.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the Nelson family has suggested memorial remembrances be considered to The American Heart Assoc., 1555 N. River Center Dr. #211, Milwaukee, WI, 53212.

