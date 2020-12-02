Margaret Buchaklian (nee: Tooroian)

On July 10, 1948, Margaret married Paul Buchaklian at St. Mesrob Armenian Church in Racine, WI, where she was a longtime member. She and Paul shared 34 beautiful years together before Paul preceded her in death in 1982. Margaret was employed at Barkley’s Printing for 34 years before retiring in 2016. She also helped her friends at Cecelia’s Catering. In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed crocheting, reading, word searches, watching game shows, and cross stitch. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her 7 grandchildren. She loved supporting them at their school functions and sporting events. One of her favorite things to do with her grandchildren was to teach them how to make Armenian food. Margaret was the best cook!