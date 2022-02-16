Margaret Ann Murphy deJong

April 12, 1947—Feb. 12, 2022

Another one of God’s Angels is now by his side. Margaret Ann Murphy (known to all as Peggy) de Jong passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday with her beloved Lulu at her side.

Peggy was born on April 12, 1947 in Yonkers, NY to Irene Torhan and Michael (Joe) Murphy. The youngest of three sisters; eldest Marilyn Haslett, survived by sister Connie Carter. Peggy graduated from Blessed Sacrament Academy in 1965 and has-connected with many classmates, more hearts to mourn her loss.

Married to Caspar de Jong in 1968 (until 1995), they moved to Flushing, Queens where they welcomed daughter Kelly (Mike McCabe). After moving to Richmond Hill and welcoming son Christian (Angi De Chenne), the family moved to Southern California in 1981 where they lived until moving to Wauwatosa in 1988. Peggy worked for the Village of Elm Grove for over 20 years, always the smiling face answering questions of residents or helping them pay taxes.

Peggy lived for the joy of those around her and she was a prolific gift-giver. Her grandchildren: Murphy (McCabe), Jax (de Jong), Michaela (McCabe), Margeaux (de Jong), Marley (McCabe), and Bijoux (de Jong) were spoiled like every grandchild should be. They will always remember grandma Peggy for abundant generosity and kindness.

Her generosity was not limited to grandchildren, as any friends or family can attest to. Whether a comfy pair of socks, a blanket to warm the cold mornings or a flashlight to brighten the dark nights, Peggy gave all she could to those around her and will be missed by many people in many ways. Every feather she found was an angel, and we will see her in those we find.

Please wear your mask for a celebration of life at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, Friday Feb. 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

