September 16, 1933—November 3, 2018
RACINE – Margaret A. Wolfrom, 85, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Saturday, November 3, 2018.
Maggie was born in Antigo, WI on September 16, 1933. Early in life she joined the Franciscan Catholic Convent. As a Nun she taught school in the Catholic school system, first in Chicago and then in Wisconsin. When she left the Convent, she became a teacher in the Wausau public school system. On December 26th, 1978 she married Dr. Allan H. Wolfrom and became a fulltime mother to two sons, Fred and Les. Allan preceded her in death on March 2nd, 2004.
Survivors include her children, Fred (Heather) Wolfrom of Belleville, WI and Les Wolfrom of Racine. Maggie is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Duane Zimmer and Charles Zimmer.
Maggie was a kind, loving and generous soul who enjoyed helping others. And she was a very good Mother. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed not only by her family and friends but by all that knew her. She was a big fan of the Packers and the Brewers. She was also a very big fan of the Irish singer, Daniel O’Donnell.
In keeping with Maggie’s wishes there will be no public service and cremation has taken place. Interment will take place alongside her husband Allan in Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, WI. Memorial donations in Maggie’s memory may be directed to Catholic Charities or to the VFW Foundation. Any cards to the family can be sent to 1603 Harmony Dr. Racine, WI 53402.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.