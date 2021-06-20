Margaret A. Kramer (nee: Merlo)

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL—Margaret M. Kramer, aged 89, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL formerly of Racine, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa Beach, FL December 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Private interment for immediate family will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.