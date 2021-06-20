 Skip to main content
Margaret A. Kramer (nee: Merlo)
Margaret A. Kramer (nee: Merlo)

Margaret A. Kramer (nee Merlo)

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL—Margaret M. Kramer, aged 89, of Santa Rosa Beach, FL formerly of Racine, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa Beach, FL December 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, June 26, 2021, 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Private interment for immediate family will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

