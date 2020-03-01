Margaret A. Henze

June 7, 1931 – February 18, 2020

RACINE – Margaret Alice Henze, “Marge” to all who knew and loved her, was born to eternal life on February 18, 2020 after 88 years, 8 months, and 8 days of an amazing journey here on earth. She was born on June 7, 1931 in Chicago to Emma Durand Henze and Cornelius Fred Henze, both teachers. Marge followed in her family’s footsteps and graduated from Northern Illinois State Teacher’s College with a Bachelors degree in Education. Throughout her 40 years of service to Racine’s children she taught at Winslow for 15 years, Franklin for 10, and Olympia Brown for 15 years. In 1965 Marge graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a Masters degree in Education.

Marge loved Racine; the people, the opportunities, the lake, the zoo. She played French horn in its symphony up until she returned to school for a graduate degree, worked tirelessly for its Theater Guild for more than half a decade, and belonged to First Presbyterian Church where she was a avid supporter of its music program to the glory of God from the moment she arrived in town in 1952.