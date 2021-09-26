 Skip to main content
Margaret A. Henze
Margaret A. Henze

Margaret A. Henze

RACINE — Margaret A. Henze, age 88, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Avenue, on Saturday October 2, 2021, 2:00 p.m. Visitation will precede the service at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. It is Marge’s wish that any memorials be directed to First Presbyterian Church, Racine Theater Guild, and/or Racine Symphony Orchestra. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

