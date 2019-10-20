January 20, 1936 – September 28, 2019
WIND POINT – Margaret Ann Falcone, age 83, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Margaret was born in Boston, MA on January 20, 1936 to the late William and Pauline (nee: Crooker) Breen. She graduated with a business degree from Emmanuel College in Boston. Margaret lived in Appleton, WI until moving to Racine (Wind Point) to live with her daughter & family. Among her interests, she enjoyed knitting, gardening, ceramics and was a talented artist. Above all, she loved being together with her entire family.
Surviving are her devoted daughter & son-in-law, Paula & Edward Palladino; grandsons, Edward “Teddy” Jr., William & Andrew Palladino; brother, William Breen (Andrew Paraskos); other dear relatives and friends.
Services celebrating Margaret’s life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 noon in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Private interment will take place in Brookline, MA.
