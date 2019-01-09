Margaret A. Baab Nee: Witzke

June 29, 1946—January 7, 2019
RACINE—Margaret Ann Baab, “Peggy,” age 72, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She was born in Ashland, WI, June 29, 1946 daughter of the late Vernon and Dorothy (Nee: O’Brien) Witzke.
She had been employed as a manger for Holiday Inn. Above all she cherished time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Christine Johnson; brother, John (Linda) Witzke; a niece, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Friday, January 11, 2019, 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4-6 p.m Memorials to the family have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.