August 15, 1937—April 26, 2021

BURLINGTON—Mardell “Marti” M. Fuller, 83, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Born in Racine County on August 15, 1937 in the family farmhouse, she was the daughter of Leslie and Ruth (nee Higgins) Voge. Her early life was spent in Ives Grove, where she graduated from Ives Grove Grade School and Union Grove High School. On November 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Donald Bauer. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1988. On February 5, 2000, she was united in marriage to Wayne Fuller. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2019.

Marti was an office manager for Meadow Brook Country Club and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. In her younger years, she worked as a model for JC Penney. She loved to golf, polka, cook, bake and keep a clean house. She was a great cook and known for the best Thanksgiving dinners, along with her chocolate chip cookies and pies. She also enjoyed playing the piano and organ, sewing and gardening. She also loved spending time at her winter home in Florida.