August 15, 1937—April 26, 2021
BURLINGTON—Mardell “Marti” M. Fuller, 83, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.
Born in Racine County on August 15, 1937 in the family farmhouse, she was the daughter of Leslie and Ruth (nee Higgins) Voge. Her early life was spent in Ives Grove, where she graduated from Ives Grove Grade School and Union Grove High School. On November 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Donald Bauer. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1988. On February 5, 2000, she was united in marriage to Wayne Fuller. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2019.
Marti was an office manager for Meadow Brook Country Club and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. In her younger years, she worked as a model for JC Penney. She loved to golf, polka, cook, bake and keep a clean house. She was a great cook and known for the best Thanksgiving dinners, along with her chocolate chip cookies and pies. She also enjoyed playing the piano and organ, sewing and gardening. She also loved spending time at her winter home in Florida.
Marti is survived by her children: Jacquelyn (Stuart) Diehn, Patricia (Jimmy Dale) Rogers, Marilyn (Ronald) Martin, Todd Fuller and Luann (Greg) Christensen; twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Joanne and Rita and a brother, Karl. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brothers, Gordon and Glen (Jeanette); and sister, Viola.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you to her caregiver Gerlee Sampil and the entire staff at Aurora at Home Hospice.
Memorials are suggested to be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Browns Lake Aquaducks, as she always loved that her family was part of the Aquaducks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM before the service begins. Burial will immediately follow at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.