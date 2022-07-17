Dec. 23, 1952 - May 28, 2022

UNION GROVE- Marcia Radwill, 68, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born on December 23, 1952 to the late Richard and Dorothy (nee: Brown) Radwill, SR in Racine, WI.

Marcia will be missed by her brother, Jim Radwill of Verona, WI; cousins: Alta Radwill of Simpsonville, SC, Matena Radwill of Island Lake, IL, AJ Radwill of Nashotah, WI, and Rebecca Radwill of Arizona.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers: David Radwill and Richard Radwill Jr.

She will be laid to rest with her parents at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 NORTHWESTERN AVE.

RACINE WI 53404

262-632-4479