Nov. 12, 1946—June 24, 2023

CALEDONIA—Marcia F. Babcock passed away on June 24, 2023, age 76 years.

Beloved wife of, Rodger for 58 years; loving mother of, Kevin (Kim); proud grandmother of: Megan, Katie and Lindsay. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

Marcia grew up in the Tomah, WI area and moved to SE WI for work upon graduating high school. She was employed at Quad Machine in Racine, WI for 29 years as a Machinist, and had her own cleaning business, Klean Sweep, for 15 years.

She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, and was quite the pool player in her day. She loved traveling and RVing, but most of all she loved her family and especially spending time with her granddaughters.

Friends and family will celebrate Marcia’s life at a service which will be held at a later date where she grew up near Tomah, WI. Time and place will be announced on her Facebook page.

Heritage Funeral Home is serving the family 414-321-7440.