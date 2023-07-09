CALEDONIA - Marcia F. Babcock passed away June 24, 2023, age 76 years. Beloved wife of Rodger for 58 years. Loving mother of Kevin (Kim). Proud grandmother of Megan, Katie and Lindsay. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Marcia grew up in the Tomah, WI. area and moved to SE WI for work upon graduating high school. She was employed at Quad Machine in Racine, WI. for 29 years as a machinist, and had her own cleaning business, Klean Sweep, for 15 years. She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, and was quite the pool player in her day. She loved traveling and RVing, but most of all she loved her family and especially spending time with her granddaughters. Friends and family will celebrate Marcia's life at a service which will be held at a later date where she grew up near Tomah, WI. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Marcia's life at the American Legion in Tomah, WI on July 22 from 1-4 PM. Visitation from 1-2, service at 2 with luncheon to follow. Heritage Funeral Home serving the family 414-321-7440